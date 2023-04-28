Filmfare Awards 2023: Anil Kapoor's Gratitude Note After 'Iconic Achievement' Is All Heart

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor has written a gratitude note after winning an award at the 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards, which took place in Mumbai last night. The actor won the award in the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category for his role in the film JugJugg Jeeyo. The Raj Mehta film also starred Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Anil Kapoor said that a Filmfare award is “timeless” and an “iconic achievement”. Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, the actor wrote, “A #Filmfare is a timeless and iconic achievement and I'm so humbled to receive it for a film that's so special to me. I owe this #BestSupportingActorAward to the unconditional support of the entire team of #JugJuggJeeyo. Thank you @filmfare for recognising our efforts and thank you all for the love!” Replying to the post, Varun Dhawan dropped raising hands and fire emojis. Actor Maniesh Paul, who was also part of the film, added, “Jeeeeee baaaaaaatttt [fire emojis.]” Neetu Kapoor, who was paired opposite Anil Kapoor in the film, has dropped red hearts under the post.

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor dropped red hearts under the post. Karan Boolani, who is married to Anil Kapoor's daughter, Rhea, followed suit. Sanjay Kapoor has shared a raising hands emoji. His wife Maheep Kapoor wrote a “congratulations AK” note under the post.

Anil Kapoor has also shared pictures of himself holding the award. Take a look:

JugJugg Jeeyo, which was produced by Dharma Productions,also marked the Bollywood debut of Prajakta Koli. Wait, there is more. Singer Kavita Seth took home the Best Singer (Female) award for the track Rangisari. Meanwhile, Sheeba Chaddha won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) award for Badhaai Do. The film took home six awards last night. Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor Award for his performance in the Harshavardhan Kulkarni film. Bhumi Pednekar won the Best Actress (Critics) award.