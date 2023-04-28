Filmfare Awards 2023: Meet This Year's Best Debut Actress Winner Andrea Kevichusa

Andrea Kevichusa shared this image.(courtesy: andreakevichusa)

The 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards took place in Mumbai last night. In the Best Debut Actors category, Anek actress Andrea Kevichusa, who hails from Nagaland, won in the female category and the Best Debut (Male) award was won by Jhund actor Ankush Gedam. On her Instagram stories, Andrea Kevichusa shared a picture from the Filmfare Awards stage, in which she can be seen posing with her trophy. The picture also features Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul, who hosted the event last night. "Extremely overwhelmed and grateful," she wrote in her caption.

Andrea Kevichusa played the role of Aido in the Anubhav Sinha directed film that featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. The film released in May last year. Meanwhile, Jhund director Nagraj Manjule wished actor Ankush Gedam on his big win and he wrote in an Instagram post, "Congratulations Ankush Gedam - 'Best Debut' Filmfare Award 2023."

At this year's Filmfare Awards, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do were among the big winners. Gangubai Kathiawadi won 10 awards, while Badhaai Do received trophies in 6 different categories. Gangubai Kathiawadi won Best Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Best Actress for Alia Bhatt. Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor Award for his performance in Badhaai Do. Meanwhile, Tabu and Bhumi Pednekar shared the award for the Best Actress (Critics) for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Badhaai Do, respectively. In the critics category, Sanjay Mishra won the Best Actor prize for his performance in Vadh. Veteran actor Prem Chopra was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.