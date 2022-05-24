Meet The 'Newest Face Of Indian Cinema': Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek Co-Star Andrea Kevichusa

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this image. (courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of the much-awaited film Anek, in which he plays the lead role. The film has been directed by Anubhav Sinha, who has previously collaborated with Ayushmann for the social drama Article 15. In the run-up to Anek's release, Ayushmann is actively promoting the film with the leading lady Andrea Kevichusa. And, the actor has only the kindest words for his co-star who he has described as the newest face of the Indian film industry. In an image shared by Ayushmann on Instagram, the two appear to be in an interview with the actor laughing and Andrea smiling. In the caption, Ayushmann said, “Promotions with the newest face of Indian cinema, Andrea Kevichusa.”

Replying to the post, actress Mrunal Thakur tagged Andrea Kevichusa and dropped several heart emojis. Andrea will play the role of Aido in the Anubhav Sinha directorial.

Before this, Ayushmann Khurrana had also released a poster of the film featuring Andrea Kevichusa. In the caption, the Vicky Donor star said, “Introducing the talented Andrea Kevichusa. Welcome to the movies. Watch her pack a punch in Anek on May 27, 2022.”

Replying to the post, actor Aparshakti Khurana, Ayushmann's brother dropped two heart emojis.

The same poster was also shared by Andrea Kevichusa along with a note. In it, she said, “So happy to be a part of Anek and extremely grateful to have gotten a chance to work with the master craftsman Anubhav Sinha on my debut Bollywood film. Also beyond excited to share the screen with the talented Ayushmann Khurrana.”

Previously veteran actress Neena Gupta also shared a photo of Andrea dressed in a white saree with the text, “Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan (Who will win? India),” written on it. The caption of the post read, “Listen up India. Here's “Aido” from Anek. Introducing to you Andrea Kevichusa from our beautiful Nagaland. Give her all your love India. Anek in cinemas May 27.”

Taapsee Pannu too shared an image of Andrea Kevichusa with the caption: “Diversity is beautiful. Just like our country. Let's welcome this beautiful entrant into our world of films. Be kind everyone. Say hello to Andrea Kevichusa from Nagaland. Watch out for “Aido” from Anek.”

Anek will release in theatres across the country on May 27.