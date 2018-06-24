Anil Kapoor Clocks 35 Years In Bollywood, Shares Roadmap Of His Journey

Anil Kapoor, who has completed 35 years in the film industry, is reminiscing over his Bollywood journey and how! On Saturday, Anil Kapoor shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account about his 35-year-long stint with Bollywood. The 61-year-old actor shared an infographic that perfectly encapsulates the essence of his Bollywood journey. Beginning with 1983's Who Saat Din, which marked his first leading role in Bollywood, the infographic roadmap traces Anil Kapoor's journey as an actor and ends at his recent release Race 3. "What a journey it has been! So many characters, so many opportunities to grow and most of all, the endless memories. I don't really remember the life I had before I entered the movies because I truly started living on the silver screen... Blessed to be living my dream! 35 years and counting," read an excerpt from Anil Kapoor's post.
Highlights
- Anil Kapoor completed 35 years in Bollywood on June 23
- He has delivered hits like Ram Lakhan, Mr India and Beta among others
- Anil Kapoor was last seen in Race 3
Take a look at Anil Kapoor's posts here:
Later, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor also shared the post on her timeline and wrote: "Blessed with the best 35 amazing years and the best is yet to come." Needless to say, the post garnered a lot of love from Anil Kapoor's fans and members of the Kapoor clan. Maheep Kapoor also gave a shout out to Anil Kapoor with multiple thumbs-up emoticons.
Anil Kapoor, who made his acting debut in a cameo appearance in 1979's Hamare Tumhare, talked about his journey in Bollywood and told news agency PTI: "The journey here started with Woh Saat Din, that released in 1983 on June 23. I started getting work, was appreciated and I became successful. As they say trade-able, sale-able commodity, there were big films, people putting money on me." He added: "There are certain things that still connect with the audience like jhakaas or the popular song Aye Jee, Oo Jee or the film Mr India. It feels great that my work has left an impact on the audiences. I feel lucky and fortunate."
In a career span of 35 years, Anil Kapoor has delivered many hits such as Ram Lakhan, Mr India, Laadla, Beta and Nayak, to name a few. He married designer Sunita Kapoor in 1984 and they have three kids, actress Sonam Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor, who is also an actor.
CommentsOn the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently filming Fanne Khan, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. He also has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal in the pipeline.
(With inputs from PTI)