Anil Kapoor Can't Take His Eyes Off Sunita Kapoor In Wife Appreciation Post. Karan Boolani Comments

Sunita Kapoor, stunning as ever (courtesy anilskapoor )

Highlights Anil Kapoor shared a heart-warming post for wife Sunita

"Always looking at her in awe," Anil Kapoor wrote

He shared a stunning photo of Sunita Kapoor

Anil Kapoor sets major husband goals, yet again. The 64-year-old actor dedicated a wife appreciation post to Sunita Kapoor on Instagram and we can't even... Anil Kapoor shared a stunning photo of Sunita Kapoor, which appears to be a throwback one, and poured his heart out in just a few words. Anil Kapoor cannot take his eyes off his wife - that's the sentiment behind sharing the photo. "Always looking at her in awe," Anil Kapoor captioned it. His post was flooded with red hearts posted by his fans. One such comment also arrived from Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani - he was all heart for Anil Kapoor's loved-up post for Sunita.

Earlier this month, Anil and Sunita Kapoor celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary. Anil Kapoor dedicated this heart-warming note to Sunita in an Instagram post: "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I'm safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!"

Anil Kapoor made Sunita Kapoor's birthday special with this post in March: "You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, every day and forever."

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor got married in 1984, when he was still struggling to make it big in the film industry. Apart from Rhea, Anil and Sunita are also parents to actors Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor.