Angry Harry Styles Fans React After Concert-Goer Throws Candy At Singer

Harry Styles in a still from the video. (courtesy: subt3xt)

Singer Harry Styles is back on list of trends. The singer, who was in Los Angeles for his concert earlier this week, was hit in the eye during his performance. Someone from the audience reportedly threw a piece of candy while the singer was performing on stage. The video is going insanely viral on social media. In the video, Harry Styles can be seen rubbing his eye after the candy is thrown at him. Fans of the singer-actor were quick to call out the audience for disrespecting the singer on the Internet. "I can't. Why treat him this way? How did he carry on? Please stop throwing things at him," read a comment. "Like this is how you treat him?! Can we just go back to throwing flowers on stage please," read another comment from a fan. "Stop throwing things at the artist. More respect, please," read another comment. "He was way too nice and kind! I would have walked off stage," added another Instagram user.

See the video here:

Meanwhile, the singer shared a couple of pictures from his Los Angeles tour on his social media profile. "Love on tour. Los Angeles XI. November, 2022," he captioned a picture from the same show where he performed.

Love On Tour. Los Angeles XI. November, 2022. pic.twitter.com/cIyigVKzPV — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 16, 2022

Sharing some more pictures from the show on Thursday morning, Harry Styles wrote: "Love On Tour. Los Angeles XII. November, 2022."

Love On Tour. Los Angeles XII. November, 2022. pic.twitter.com/5qohpBrjzt — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 17, 2022

Soon after the incident, candy brand Skittles shared a cryptic tweet which read: "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles."

Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles. — SKITTLES (@Skittles) November 15, 2022

Earlier this year, crowd threw a chicken nugget at the singer. His reaction:

Harry Styles, a former member of the boy band One Direction, has had a super busy year. He starred in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling earlier this year. He is best known for tracks like As It Was, Matilda, Watermelon Sugar, Two Ghosts, Golden, Keeping Driving, Treat People with Kindness, Falling, Lights Up, among many others.