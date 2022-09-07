Chris Pine's Rep Confirms Harry Styles Did Not Spit On The Actor: 'This Is A Ridiculous Story'

A still from the video. (courtesy: Mac70J)

Singer-actor Harry Styles has been trending recently and for all the wrong reasons. It began after a video from the premiere of Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling at this year's Venice Film Festival went viral. A video from the screening went viral, after which a section of the Internet pointed out that Harry Styles "appears to be spitting" on Chris Pine. Soon, the Chris Pine's rep responded to the controversy and told Variety: "This is a ridiculous story - a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation." The rep added, "Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist." Harry Styles is yet to address the controversy.

On social media, Harry Styles received major flak ever since the video started doing the rounds. Here's the video from Venice Film Festival that sparked the controversy:

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

The film has also been in headlines for reports of feud between the film's director Olivia Wilde and it's lead actress Florence Pugh for weeks. The rumours began after they did not appear together on the Venice Film Festival's red carpet and refused to greet each other during its premiere.

Don't Worry Darling premiered at the Venice Film Festival this week, where it received a four-minute standing ovation from the audience. Meanwhile, Don't Worry Darling is slated to release in theaters September 23.