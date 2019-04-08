Angrezi Medium: Meet Irrfan Khan As The 'Entertaining' Champak Ji

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan on the sets of the film. (Image courtesy: irrfank)

Irrfan Khan occupied a spot on the list of trends all of Monday. Why, you ask? Well, the actor shared a picture of himself from the sets of his forthcoming film Angrezi Medium on his Twitter handle. The actor, who started shooting for the Homi Adajania-directed film last week, gave his fans a sneak peek of his look from the film. Going by the caption on his post, seems like Irrfan will be seen playing the role of a shopkeeper in the film (just like the previous part). Dressed in a yellow shirt, paired with brown pants and with hands placed behind his back, the Karwaan actor can be seen standing in front of a shop named Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar.

Irrfan quenched the curiosity of his fans to some extend by sharing the picture and accompanied it along with an interesting caption. "GMB serving since 1900s. It's going to be fun to tell another story Angrezi Medium coming soon, with Mr Champakji...Aa raha hu phir entertain karne sabko. Its time to know Champak Ji," wrote Irrfan.

Check out Irrfan Khan's post here:

GMB serving since 1900s It's going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi#AngreziMediumpic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Radhika Madan, who is also a part of Angrezi Medium, shared a picture from the sets of the film. "As excited as the man behind. So grateful for this new journey," read the caption on Radhika's post.

Take a look at Radhika Madan's post here:

Angrezi Medium went on floors last week. A picture of film's lead actor Irrfan Khan, along with the film's producer Dinesh Vijan and director Homi Adajania was shared on the official Instagram account of Maddock Films.

Here's the post we are talking about:

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which featured Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. Angrezi Medium is Irrfan Khan's first film after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour.

Other than Angrezi Medium, Irrfan Khan has signed a biopic based on Udham Singh, which will be directed by Shoojit Sircar and another film which will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone.

