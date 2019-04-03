Irrfan Khan, Who Was Batting Cancer, Is Back. Writes Emotional Note For Fans

Irrfan Khan, who was being treated abroad, wrote: "I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart"

April 03, 2019
Irrfan Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Twitter)


  1. Irrfan khan was being treated for neuroendocrine tumour abroad
  2. He returned to India for good in February 2019
  3. Irrfan is reportedly preparing for Hindi Medium 2

Irrfan Khan, who was battling cancer for almost a year, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday and today, he shared an emotional note for his fans, whose love he said "soothed him in his process of healing." Irrfan, who has reportedly started preparing for Hindi Medium 2, tweeted: "Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning we forget how much it means to be loved... In our vulnerability we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support. It soothed me in my process of healing. So, I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart."

Here's Irrfan Khan's heartfelt note:

Bollywood celebrities such as Richa Chadha and Ayushmann Khurrana cheered for Irrfan:

In March 2018, Irrfan Khan first announced that he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and four months after that he revealed that he's been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan was treated for neuroendocrine tumour abroad and he returned to India for good in February 2019. He briefly visited India for Diwali and took off again to continue the treatment.

After Irrfan Khan returned to India, a source close to the actor told news agency IANS that he's expected to begin filming the sequel to Hindi Medium soon. In March, Irrfan Khan was spotted outside Dinesh Vijan's (the producer of Hindi Medium 2) office, which led the reports of him resuming work.

Before he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, Irrfan Khan had signed up for several films including a biopic on Udham Singh (to be directed by Shoojit Sircar) and a film with director Vishal Bhardwaj, co-starring Deepika Padukone.



