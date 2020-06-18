Angrezi Medium Actress Radhika Madan Is Learning Ukulele. See Her Post

Radhika Madan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: radhikamadan)

Actress Radhika Madan, who is best-known for her performance in Angrezi Medium, is learning a new musical instrument nowadays. In case you are wondering what we are talking about - the actress, on Thursday, posted a picture of herself playing an ukulele. Radhika, who is following the mantra - "one step at a time," can be seen dressed in an oversized blue shirt and trying her hand at an ukulele. She looks focused and dedicated in the picture. Sharing the photo, Radhika wrote: "One step at a time." Within minutes, the actress' fans flooded her post with comments comprising heart emoticons and compliments.

Here's the post we are talking about:

Radhika Madan was living in Mumbai before she moved back to her home. She actress flew out of the city a day after domestic flights resumed, i.e on May 26. Sharing a photo of her airport look, she wrote: "Mai aa rahi hu Maa...#homebound #travelsafe #airportlook."

After reaching her home, Radhika Madan followed the 14-day quarantine rule. She also shared a picture on social media after she completed her quarantine period, in which she can be seen hugging her mom.

Radhika Madan made her debut in Bollywood with Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy-drama Pataakha. She later featured in Vasan Bala's action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, in which she co-starred with debutant Abhimanyu Dassani. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released earlier this year. The film also features later actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Irrfan Khan's critically acclaimed 2017 movie Hindi Medium.