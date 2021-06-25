Angira Dhar And Love Per Square Feet Director Anand Tiwari Are Now Married. See Wedding Pic

Anand Tiwari shared this picture.(Image courtesy: anandntiwari)

Actor-director Anand Tiwari, on Friday, revealed that he got married to actress Angira Dhar in an intimate ceremony in April this year. Anand Tiwari shared the update through an Instagram post. He shared a picture from his wedding ceremony with Angira Dhar. In the caption of the post, the actor-turned-director said that he and Angira have "sealed their friendship into a marriage" in the presence of only their "family, closest friends and God." He wrote: "On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness." Anand Tiwari added that "with life slowly unlocking around" him, he now "wanted to unlock this happiness with" everyone. "With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you," Anand Tiwari wrote in the caption of the post.

Congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple on the post. Celebrities like Ananya Panday, Aahana Kumra, Ayushmann Khurrana and others congratulated them. "So so happy for you Aanand Tiwari and Angira Dhar. God bless you both," Aahana Kumra wrote in her comment, while Ananya Panday wrote: "Awwwww yay!!!! Congratulations." Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "Wow. Congratulations you two."

Angira Dhar also shared a similar post on her Instagram feed. In addition to that, she also shared another picture from her wedding ceremony. Angira Dhar captioned the picture with a heart emoji. "Forever and ever," Neha Dhupia commented on Angira Dhar's post.

Angira Dhar and Anand Tiwari have worked together in the Netflix film Love Per Square Feet. While Anand directed the film, Angira Dhar played the lead role in it alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Anand Tiwari is also known for starring in films like Go Goa Gone, Aisha and Chhapaak. He is also known for directing the web seriesBandish Bandits.