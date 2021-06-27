More Pics From Go Goa Gone Actor Anand Tiwari And Angira Dhar's Wedding

Anand Tiwari with Angira Dhar. (courtesy angira)

Filmmaker-actor Anand Tiwari, who married actress Angira Dhar in an intimate ceremony in April this year, has actively been sharing pictures from their wedding. The latest picture from their wedding album - precisely the vidaai, has been shared by Angira Dhar. In the picture, an emotional Anand Tiwari can be seen wiping his tears as Angira stands by his side. She captioned the post: "You know you are in the right hands when it's not you who's tearing up at the vidaai." The post got lots of love from her Instafam. Also, Angira's Love Per Square Foot co-star Vicky Kaushal dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Actress Harleen Sethi commented: "Heart is full."

Take a look at Angira Dhar's post here:

Anand Tiwari and Angira Dhar, who worked together in the film Love Per Square Foot ( directed by Anand), got married in a secret ceremony in April and they announced the big news this week, sharing identical pictures from the ceremony. "On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you," wrote Anand Tiwari.

For the big day, the bride wore red and looked every bit stunning, while Anand complemented her in a cream sherwani. See pictures from their wedding.

Anand Tiwari is best-known for starring in films like Go Goa Gone, Aisha and Chhapaak, to name a few. He is also known for directing the musical web series Bandish Bandits, starring, Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary, Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni.

Angira Dhar, who has featured in several commercials, has starred in the web-series Bang Baaja Baaraat. She also starred in Commando 3 and Love Per Square Foot.