Angad Bedi Announces His Telugu Debut In Nani And Mrunal Thakur's Movie

Image Instagrammed by Angad Bedi. (Courtesy:AngadBedi)

Angad Bedi announced his Telugu debut in a movie, which features Telugu superstar Nani and Mrunal Thakur. The film is tentatively titled #nani 30. The first look poster and the title of the movie will be announced on July 13. Sharing the news on Instagram, Angad Bedi posted a reel. The message on the cover of the reel read, "Walk with us as we set foot into our breezy world tomorrow at 11 AM. #Nani30 Title Announcement Glimpse. Angad Bedi wrote in the caption, "Proud to be making my debut in #telugu in this gem of a film #nani30." The film is directed by Shouryuv. Thanking the director, Angad added in his note, "Shouryuv sir what an honor it's been." Neha Dhupia posted a heart emoji on Angad Bedi's story.

Take a look at Angad Bedi's post here:

Nani, the lead actor of the movie, also shared an update on his Instagram profile. The actor shared a video where he is seen paragliding. In the video, he is heard saying "Nani 30 first look and glimpse on..." Take a look at Nani's post here:

Angad Bedi, who was last seen in the anthology Lust Stories 2 expressed his desire to romance veteran actor Neena Gupta on-screen a few days back. He said in a statement to ANI, "Neena Gupta is an amazing actor. She has this effortless way of playing her characters, which is a lesson for many actors. In Lust Stories 2, we have a different relationship, but someday I would love to romance her onscreen for any project. I am sure it won't be your regular romantic story so I am looking forward to any such project. I have watched many of her older projects and I feel she is one of the very underrated actors we have in the industry who is slowly getting her due credit."

Telugu actor Nani is known for his performances in Jersey, which has been remade in Hindi and Shahid Kapoor acted in the Hindi version. Nani has also featured in movies like Gentleman, Majnu, Shyam Singha Roy, to name a few.