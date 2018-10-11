AndhaDhun Box Office Collection Day 6: Radhika Apte And Ayushmann Khurrana Film Stays 'Super Strong' At Rs 25.15 Crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in a still from AndhaDhun (Courtesy radhikaofficial)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu's film AndhaDhun has managed to collect Rs 25.15 crore, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. AndhaDhun continues to stay "super strong" at the box office and on Day 6 (Wednesday), the film has raked in Rs 3.25 crore. "AndhaDhun is super strong. Continues to collect more on weekdays [vis-a-vis Day 1]. Look at the business on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday - it's fantastic. Friday Rs 2.70 crore, Saturday Rs 5.10 crore, Sunday Rs 7.20 crore, Monday Rs 3.40 crore, Tuesday Rs 3.50 crore, Wednesday Rs 3.25 crore. Total: Rs 25.15 crore. (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

#AndhaDhun is SUPER STRONG... Continues to collect more on weekdays [vis-a-vis Day 1]... Look at the biz on Mon, Tue and Wed - it's FANTASTIC... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.10 cr, Sun 7.20 cr, Mon 3.40 cr, Tue 3.50 cr, Wed 3.25 cr. Total: Rs 25.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 11, 2018

AndhaDhun clashed with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's debut film LoveYatri. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri is expected to earn close to Rs 10 crore in the first week. Tom Hardy's Venom also released with AndhaDhun and LoveYatri. Venom collected over Rs 20 crore in six days.

Sriram Raghavan-directed AndhaDhun opened to excellent reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Watch AndhaDhun with your ears, eyes and minds open. You will come away with your senses heightened."

Kajol's Helicopter Eela and Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra's Jalebi is set to hit the screens this Friday. It will be interesting to see whether Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun continues its "fantastic" run at the box office after these films release.