'And That's It': Taapsee Pannu Wraps Her Russia Vacation With This Pic

Taapsee Pannu wrapped her Russia vacation by sharing a beautiful picture of herself and her sister Shagun on Instagram on Wednesday. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her holiday since last week. In her latest post, Taapsee Pannu can be seen happily posing with her sister against a breathtaking view. "And that's it," she wrote in the caption of her post and added: "It gets over here. Sun, water, food and history you have it all here. Until next time... DOSVIDANIYA!" The actress looks gorgeous in a printed dress while her sister can be seen sporting a black top and denim shorts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taapsee shared this photo from Saint Petersburg and wrote: "Time to pack bags and come back. With this photographic view engraved in mind."

The actress also enjoyed "a lot of walking" on her latest trip. "Let's just say that there has been a lot of walking on this trip," read the caption of this photo of Taapsee.

A photo from the time when Taapsee Pannu took over Saint Petersburg in style. "These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Runnnnnnnnn!" she wrote for this picture.

In terms of work, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Haseen Dillruba. The film will premiere on Netflix on July 2. The actress also has Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and a film with Anurag Kashyap lined up. Shabaash Mithu is a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj while Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run.