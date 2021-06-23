Before Leaving Russia, Taapsee Pannu Shares This 'Photographic View'

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy taapsee)

Highlights Taapsee has been holidaying in Russia

She has been accompanied by sister Shagun Pannu

"With this photographic view engraved in mind," she wrote

Taapsee Pannu, before packing her bags for India, shared one stunning picture on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. The actress, who has been on a mini vacation in Russia along with her sister Shagun Pannu, has actively been sharing photos from her Russian holiday. The actress shared a shot that she wishes to remember Russia by. The actress can be seen admiring the stunning view from her window. She can be seen dressed in a white sweatshirt, a pair of shorts and she styled her hair in a bun, adding a bandana to it. "Time to pack bags and come back. With this photographic view engraved in mind.#SaintPetersburg #Russia," she captioned the post.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Taapsee, sharing a postcard-worthy picture from her vacation wrote: "Let's just say that there has been a lot of walking on this trip."

How can we talk about Taapsee's holiday without a mention of the stunning picture, in which the actress can be seen running on the streets, dressed in a saree. "These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Runnnnnnnnn," she wrote.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming projects include Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba also starring Vikrant Massey, and Shabaash Mithu, which will be based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Her line-up of films also includes Looop Lapeta, which is a Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run. The actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad.