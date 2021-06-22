Taapsee Pannu Lights Up Instagram With Postcard From Russia

From Taapsee Pannu's vacation diaries (courtesy taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu, stop already! The Shabaash Mithu actress is holidaying in Russia and ticking things off her bucket list. Between making memories in Russia, Taapsee is also sharing glimpses of her travel diaries on Instagram. Every day, she sends a new postcard on Instagram and on Tuesday, she checked in from Saint Petersburg. For her latest entry, Taapsee added an ROFL caption to her post - describing herself as being very touristy. In the photo, Taapsee can be seen taking a break in between touring the Russian city. She found a picturesque spot for a photoshoot and made good use of the opportunity. "Let's just say that there has been a lot of walking on this trip," she wrote.

For her day out in Saint Petersburg, Taapsee Pannu replaced her saree choices with chic pieces from her travel suitcase - she was spotted twinning with her sister Shagun. The Pannu sisters appear to be denim lovers and here's how they styled their touristy looks.

When in Saint Petersburg, Taapsee Pannu also bumped into actress Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev. Sharing a photo on her Instagram story, Taapsee wrote: "This was a special sweet catch up. See you both in Mumbai soon."

Just a day ago, we spotted Taapsee Pannu running on the streets of Saint Petersburg as she got late for a dinner date. Here's Taapsee being saree not sorry in Russia:

Taapsee Pannu took off on vacation just ahead of the release of her upcoming movie Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Matthew, the murder mystery is all set to release on Netflix on July 2. Taapsee co-stars in the movie with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Taapsee Pannu's upcoming list of movies also include Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.