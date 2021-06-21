Taapsee Pannu, Running In A Saree On The Streets Of Saint Petersburg, Is Typically Her

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo (courtesy taapsee )

Highlights Taapsee Pannu is holidaying in Russia

The actress is vacationing with her sister Shagun

Taapsee has been sharing pics on her Instagram

Hello there, Taapsee Pannu - but she has no time to breathe because she's already later for a dinner in Saint Petersburg. On Monday evening, the Naam Shabana actress sent yet another postcard from Russia, this time from the city of Saint Petersburg. In the photo, Taapsee appears to be navigating the streets of the Russian city in a hurry - she's almost running to make it to her dinner appointment in time. For her day out in Saint Petersburg, Taapsee picked out a summery saree from her suitcase and draped it in style with blue blouse - her accessories included a pair of sneakers, some bangles and sunglasses. How cool is that? Taapsee Pannu-level cool.

"These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Run!" Taapsee captioned her photo. Here, take a look. Run, Taapsee Pannu, run:

Before checking in to Saint Petersburg, Taapsee Pannu was in Moscow. Here's are some pages out of Taapsee and her sister Shagun Pannu's travel diaries:

The day Taapsee Pannu checked into Moscow, she wrote about embracing the 'old normal' in this post: "Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say 'all is well'. Also, hello Moscow! Let's feel close to 'normal' again!"

Taapsee Pannu took off on vacation just ahead of the release of her upcoming movie Haseen Dillruba. Directed by Vinil Matthew, the murder mystery is all set to release on Netflix on July 2. Taapsee co-stars in the movie with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Taapsee Pannu's upcoming list of movies also include Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu.