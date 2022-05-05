Ananya Panday's Recent Mirror Selfie Is The Best Thing On The Internet

Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated by sharing interesting pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. Recently, the actress has shared a hilarious selfie on Instagram stories. In the post, she is questioning why she randomly finds her hilarious photos on her phone. In the post, Ananya can be seen covered in a furry brown overcoat paired with a black face mask. She captioned the image as, "Why do I randomly find pictures like this of myself on my phone".

Here have a look:

A few days ago, Ananya Panday shared stunning pictures of herself in a black bralette paired with matching tights. She left her wavy hair loose and paired the look with pink sports shoes. However, don't miss her kohl-rimmed eyes. Sharing the post, she wrote, "felt cute def don't wanna delete l8r" Soon after she shared the post, her BFF Shanaya Kapoor was among the first ones to drop the comment. She wrote, "Oh what a badass"

Earlier, she shared a set of photos with her girls and captioned it as "happpy dayzzzz missing my girls and random balloons (also clearly every time someone takes a photo of me I do)"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next, she will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The makers will unveil the teaser on May 9, and the film will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.