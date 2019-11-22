Ananya Panday Teases Birthday Boy Kartik Aaryan With Cheeky Post

Kartik Aaryan with Ananya Panday (courtesy ananyapanday)

Kartik Aaryan's birthday started with surprise celebrations planned by his parents, followed by adorable birthday wishes that poured in from his friends and colleagues and Ananya Panday is one of them. Ananya, who co-stars with Kartik in upcoming movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, dug out a photo in which Kartik can be seen clicking Ananya during a photoshoot and posted it with a cheeky post as a birthday greeting just to tease the birthday boy: "Your birthday, but "focus" is on me". However, Ananya Panday added this cute little disclaimer to the post as well: "Just kidding, happy birthday, Tiki."

Seen Ananya Panday's birthday wish for Kartik Aaryan yet?

Kartik Aaryan also shared glimpses of his mid-night birthday celebrations on Instagram, which were adorably hosted by his parents. It was all about cakes, balloons and candles. "Jab mummy-papa ne b'day pe surprise kiya," he captioned the photos.

Kartik Aaryan often features in Ananya Panday's fun-filled posts and here's one from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. "Rehearsing hard or hardly rehearsing? Only Bosco Martis can answer that. Have you'll watched Dheeme Dheeme yet?" Ananya captioned this photo.

Kartik Aaryan's 29th birthday celebrations come just a day after he wrapped the Punjab schedule of Dostana 2, which he marked with this selfie with the film's team.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday also co-star with Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is slated to hit screens on December 6. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Luka Chuppi and also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his line-up.

