Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year, Tops Trends For Photoshoot Pics

Highlights
- Ananya recently shared a click from a photoshoot
- "Love love love my Manish Malhotra," she wrote
- Ananya wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the photshoot
This is how Ananya Panday gave us lessons in fashion 101.
@ananyapanday #MakeupByVardan Hair by @pompyhans styled by @manishmalhotra05
Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky and Bhavna Panday. Ananya will be launched in Bollywood by none other than Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is all set to introduce Anaya with her Bollywood debut. Ananya is currently shooting for Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, in which she co-stars with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.
Are you ready? Because we are Give a warm welcome to the Class of 2018 at Saint Teresa! Ready or not, HERE WE GO! See you in theatres on 23rd November 2018! #SOTY2
Ahead of the big announcement about her Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday made her high society debut at Paris' Le Bal, where she waltzed with her actor father and was escorted by Prince Philip d'Arenberg.
Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing dad #lebal #lebaldesdebutantes
Ananya Panday's Student Of The Year 2 releases in November this year.