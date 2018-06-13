Ananya Panday, Student Of The Year, Tops Trends For Photoshoot Pics

"Love love love my Manish Malhotra," Ananya Panday captioned her photo

Updated: June 13, 2018
Ananya Panday Instagrammed this photo (courtesy ananyapanday)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ananya recently shared a click from a photoshoot
  2. "Love love love my Manish Malhotra," she wrote
  3. Ananya wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the photshoot
Student of the year Ananya Panday has been trending all of Wednesday morning after she shared a glimpse of her recent photoshoot on Instagram. Ananya, who is yet to make her much-awaited Bollywood debut, never fails to find a top spot on the Internet with her Instagram posts and the new one has simply delighted netizens. Ananya gave us major fashion pangs as she shared Ananya opted for champagne gold lehenga, hand-picked from the studios of Manish Malhotra, for the photoshoot - she was nothing short of stunning as she paired an off-shoulder crop top to go with the embellished lehenga. Ananya styled her look with a toned-down hairdo and a stunning neck-piece from the shelves of Farah Khan World. "Love love love my Manish Malhotra," she captioned her photo, which has been approved by both her Student Of The Year 2 classmates Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

This is how Ananya Panday gave us lessons in fashion 101.
 

 
 

Love love love my @manishmalhotra05

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on



Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky and Bhavna Panday. Ananya will be launched in Bollywood by none other than Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is all set to introduce Anaya with her Bollywood debut. Ananya is currently shooting for Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, in which she co-stars with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.
 


Ahead of the big announcement about her Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday made her high society debut at Paris' Le Bal, where she waltzed with her actor father and was escorted by Prince Philip d'Arenberg.
 


Ananya Panday's circle of friends includes Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and also Shanaya, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter - the trio are real-life BFFs and are often spotted hanging out together.
 
 

Doesn't get much better than this #CharliesAngels

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on



Ananya Panday's Student Of The Year 2 releases in November this year.
 

