Pics From Ananya Panday’s Dubai Vacation Will Make You Go Green With Envy

Ananya Panday is having the time of her life in Dubai. The actress has been updating her fans with pictures and videos from the Gulf nation. On Wednesday, Ananya shared a sneak peek of her vacation on Instagram. The first image featured the actress dressed in a printed bikini against the backdrop of a sandy beach. Next, she was seen chilling in an infinity pool. Ananya also posted glimpses of her city tour and dinner dates. The actress enjoyed reading by the pool, sunset and sunrise views from her hotel. The post also showed the delicacies she savoured during her time in Dubai, which included avocado toast, croissants, tacos, dumplings, ice cream and more. Ananya wrote in the caption, “A sweet sweet getaway. Thank you aabee_holidays and Atlantis The Royal for the loveeeeeely hospitality .. I'm gonna be back very soon.”

Reacting to Ananya Panday's post, actress Tara Sutaria wrote in the comment section, “The oysters, baked fish and langoustines at Milos there are unreal.” Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan said, “Woww bikini bod.” Her parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday dropped red hearts in the comment section.

Last month, Ananya Panday celebrated her 26th birthday in Mumbai. The actress celebrated her special day by hosting a star-studded bash. It was attended by who's who of Bollywood, including Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Sunny Kaushal, Karan Johar and more. Bollywood's BFF Orry shared a series of pictures from the event on his Instagram Stories. The album featured the birthday girl herself, wearing a bodycon dress and holding a personalised handbag with her initials, "AP." Read more about it here.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix thriller CTRL. Next, she started shooting for the second season of Call Me Bae, produced by Karan Johar. The actress will be collaborating with the producer on two more projects including a film with Akshay Kumar and a movie titled Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya.