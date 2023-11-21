Ananya Panday Reveals Why She Has Started 'Muting, Unfollowing Pages' On Social Media

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, in a recent interview with Elle India, shed light on the imapct of social media on a person's life. Speaking with Elle India, Ananya said that she has started "muting and unfollowing pages" that make her feel "anxious, sad or unhappy in any way". The Dream Girl 2 actress elaborated, "I still believe I've had it easier because I had a childhood without phones. Things are tougher for teenagers these days as it can be easy to seek validation from social media. There is a constant overload of information on social media, and you don't know how much of it will impact you negatively. It slowly creeps up on you, and that negativity starts building up. Which is why I've started muting and unfollowing pages that make me feel anxious, sad or unhappy in any way — I have grown quite ruthless."

The 25-year-old actress continued, "Spending time alone helps me because I'm constantly surrounded by people, advice and opinions. There's a lot of background noise, so spending time by myself and listening to my own voice is what calms me down.”

Actor Ananya Panday on the occasion of Dhanteras shared that she has bought a new house in Mumbai. On Instagram, Ananya shared a couple of posts from her new residence which she captioned, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras." In the pictures the Liger actor could be seen performing Griha Pravesh puja.

Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages. Farah Khan commented, "Wowwww! That was quick ananya.. may this home get u immense luck n happiness." Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Congratulations my darling Ananya. More power to you." Tiger Shroff commented," Wow congrats ananya." Gauahar Khan wrote, "Many congratulations god bless."

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.