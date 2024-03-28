Ananya Panday On Dating Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur: 'Didnt Say We Are Just Friends'

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur often make headlines, all thanks to the speculation about their relationship status. The dating rumours began after they were spotted together at an Arctic Monkeys concert in Madrid, followed by romantic European getaways. Subtle hints in interviews and social media posts fueled speculation about their relationship status. In the latest turn of events, Ananya Panday subtly confirmed dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur. During a candid chat on Neha Dhupia's show, "No Filter Neha," Ananya coyly hinted at something "more than friendship", admitting to constant communication with Aditya. When prodded for further details, Ananya Panday cleverly deflected with a quirky response, leaving the host amused. Ananya said, “I didn't say we are just friends. You said, you are talking..”

In an earlier interview with PTI, Ananya Panday spoke about the pressure of social media on her personal life and highlighted her preference for privacy. She expressed a belief in keeping relationships private and special, considering them personal experiences meant to be shared with the person involved. She said, "“I'm a believer in keeping things private and special because you are dealing with relationships like any normal person. You are feeling it out with the person that you are with and so sometimes it feels unfair and little personal to put those things out."

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is set to star in the upcoming TV series Call Me Bae, alongside Varun Sood and Vir Das. Additionally, she has a diverse lineup of projects in the works, including Control, Battle Thy Seeds, Darbadar, Shankara, The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair, and Run For Young.