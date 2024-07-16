Ananya Panday In A Throwback Gold With Cousin And New Mom Alanna Panday

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's Instagram is nothing less than a treasure trove of her childhood memories and on Tuesday the actress blessed our feeds with one such throwback gold. The Dream Girl 2 star dropped a childhood picture with her cousin and new mom Alanna Panday .In the snap, the duo is seen lying on the floor on a mat. While the new mom is still looking into the camera, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress has her eyes on the pie she was holding in her hand. "Eat. Sleep. Rave. Repeat" read the caption alongside the picture.

Take a look:

Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray welcomed a baby boy earlier this month. The happy news was shared by Alanna and Ivor on Instagram on Monday morning. In the announcement video, Alanna, Ivor and the baby boy - all dressed in blue were seen sharing an intimate moment. They captioned the video and wrote, “Our little angel is here.” Alanna's cousin and actress Ananya reposted the video on her Instagram story and shared her happiness over welcoming her nephew. “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”

A few months back, the couple had hosted a grand baby shower that was attended by several celebrities. On the guest list were Alanna's cousin, actor Ananya Panday, and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, as well as Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, and Nirvan Khan.

Last year, Alanna made headlines with her dreamy wedding and the preceding proposal. Sharing a glimpse of the proposal, Alanna had written: “Didn't realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile every day and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can't wait to have a family with you!”