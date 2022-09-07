Ananya Panday, Holidaying In Italy, Shares New Pics

Ananya Panday shared this picture. (courtesy: ananyapanday )

Ananya Panday is currently holidaying in Capri. On Wednesday, the actor shared a set of pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Ananya can be seen wearing a floral print dress and posing in different parts of Capri. In a few pictures, the actor can be seen posing for the camera, while in another shot she can be seen enjoying ice cream. Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, "just a girl obsessed with lemon sorbet" with a lemon, a sun and a water wave emojis. Soon her post was flooded with many comments from her fans, who dropped heart and fire emojis in the post's comments section. Ananya's post also caught the attention of her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, whose comment read, "Ly" with a red heart and a teary eye emojis. Mother Bhavana Pandey too commented on her daughter's post and dropped two red heart and two evil eye emojis.

Ananya Panday also shared many pictures on her Instagram stories from her vacation in Capri, Italy.

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, also starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, marking Vijay's Bollywood debut. For the film's promotions, the actor travelled across many cities India.

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, also starring her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav in the lead role.