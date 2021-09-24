Ananya Panday Had Mixed Emotions On Seeing This Puppy

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday posted a super cute picture of herself with a doggo and her expressions are just too cute to miss in the pictures. The actress accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Is it normal to cry when you look at a puppy or is it just me hope you're paw struck with what we shot. I sure was so, Ananya wrote adding lovestruck emojis. "Stay tuned," she wrote. Ananya's rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter dropped teary-eyed emojis in the comments. "Aww," wrote Maheep Kapoor in the comments, adding a heart emoji.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actress was last seen in the film Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film released on streaming platform ZeePlex. Ananya Panday has also signed a film opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Other than films, Ananya Panday also has a digital social responsibility initiative called 'So Positive,' which she launched in 2019.

Ishaan Khatter, who stepped into the film industry with Beyond The Clouds, starred in the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He was also a part of Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. The actor has also signed Phone Bhoot, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.