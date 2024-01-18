Ananya Panday Expresses Her Wish To Work In A 'Biopic Of A Sportsperson Or A Dancer'

Image was posted by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday, who is at present basking in the success of her latest OTT release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, expressed her wish to be a part of "commercial massy cinema." Talking to Hindustan Times, the 25-year-old actor said, "I want to do characters that are neither black nor white, but grey. It is so easy to stereotype people nowadays, I want to be on the middle ground somewhere. I want to do characters that of how people are actually in real life, some real characters. People should be able to relate with me,” she answers, adding, “I have just started out and there is so much that I want to do. It is a longer journey ahead. I want to do big commercial massy cinema because I also love watching that as an audience. I also want to do a biopic of a sportsperson or a classical singer or dancer, something where I have to learn a specific skill for something.”

The actor also spoke about her friendship with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She told Hindustan Times, "We are the same off screen as everyone saw on their screens. Sid and Aadarsh are Neil and Amaad now, I won't be able to see them any other way. We did a lot of workshops together because our director wanted to ensure that everything looks natural.”

The actor continued, “The ultimate icebreaker was when we went to Goa to shoot the first song ‘Hone Do Jo Hota Hai', which I actually recorded on my phone. They gave us scooters and sent us to bars and beaches. All of it was actually happening and I just happened to record all of it on my phone and we made a song out of it.”

On Tuesday night, the team of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan hosted a party, celebrating the film's success. The film's lead actors Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi arrived in style at a Mumbai eatery last night. Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who have produced the film, were also pictured at the success bash. The team happily posed for the shutterbugs.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Siddhant Chaturvedi has the meatiest role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan but it is Adarsh Gourav who makes the biggest impact. Ananya Panday does a fair enough job of a character stuck in a single-note loop. It may be centred on the superficiality of cocooned lives, but Kho Gaye Hum Kahan finds depths and layers that stand it in good stead and make it a film to watch and mull over."