Ananya Panday, Arjun And Rhea Double The Fun At Shanaya Kapoor's Birthday

Shanaya rung in her 20th birthday (courtesy sanjaykapoor2500)

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor had a fun-filled birthday celebration on Friday night, courtesy her parents, the birthday girl's Kapoor cousins Rhea and Arjun and also her best friend Ananya Panday. Both Sanjay and Maheep shared glimpses of Shanaya's 20th birthday celebrations on Instagram along with adorable notes for their daughter. "Happy birthday, darling. Love you," read Sanjay Kapoor's birthday greeting for Shanaya while Maheep's excitement about Shanaya turning 20 spilled onto Instagram like this: "I am a mama of a 20 year old. So, so proud of my girl." Ananya Panday also dedicated an adorable Instagram story to birthday girl Shanaya: "My soul-mate turns 20," she wrote.

In the inside video shared by Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya can be seen all set to blow the candles on her birthday cake but gets distracted Arjun's leg-pulling of Ananya. As Sanjay Kapoor pans the camera, Arjun flashes a thumbs up at the screen while Rhea greets the camera with a ear-to-ear grin. Maheep can be seen busying herself with making a fun boomerang video of the birthday girl, which later made it to Instagram. Watch the video till the end for a hilarious cameo by Sanjay Kapoor.

Here's how much fun Shanaya Kapoor's birthday was with Rhea, Arjun, Ananya and others:

While Ananya Panday has already forayed into Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, Shanaya Kapoor's first step in the film industry is not as an actress but as assistant director for the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Shanaya appears to have taken a leaf out of cousins Sonam and Arjun's book for making a career in films. Both Sonam and Arjun started their Bollywood journeys as assistant directors.

Happy birthday, Shanaya Kapoor!

