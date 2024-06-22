Ananya Panday And Khushi Kapoor's Pilates Session Is More Than Just 'Fun And Games'

A scene from Khushi and Ananya's Pilates session. (courtesy: namratapurohit)

Celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit shared a video from Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor's Pilates session on Saturday and it is giving us major goals. Namrata Purohit added an extensive caption to the video. She wrote, "I feel like the saying, looks can be deceiving was made for Pilates it all looks fun and games until you actually get down to doing it, specially doing it right and then you feel that incredible burn, and that deep connection and also then the little muscles start fatiguing and shaking haha."

Tagging Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor in her caption, the fitness trainer wrote, "You all did so well, really engaged your muscles and worked correctly! Of course I had to share this little fun glimpse of you'll losing a bit of control on the limbs but hey... it's all a part of getting fitter. We all feel the shakes every now and then."

Check out the video here:

A few months ago, Namrata Purohit shared a video of her Pilates session with Khushi's sister and actor Janhvi Kapoor. "Pilates with one of my favourite Pilates Girl Janhvi Kapoor. It's been almost 6 years of training together. I've seen you through so many different roles and phases and it's been such an incredible journey! I'm so proud of everything you have achieved so far.. and we still have a long way to go together I look forward to all the fun we are going to have, our crazy training sessions and always working towards being the best, healthiest and fittest version ever," read the caption on Namrata Purohit's post.

Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the Prime Video show Call Me Bae.

Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor also features in Bollywood films. Khushi made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies last year. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.