Ananya Panday Aces The Gulabo Sitabo Tongue Twister Challenge. See Video

Ananya Panday recently took the Gulabo Sitabo challenge and it is safe to say, she aced it. On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan, whose upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo is slated to release tomorrow on Amazon Prime, started a trend of challenging actors to complete the task of saying a tongue twister five times - Gulabo ki khatar patar se, titar witar Sitabo. Sitabo ke agar magar se uthal puthal Gulabo." Ananya Panday, who was nominated by Bhumi Pednekar, took the challenge and completed it at one go. The 21-year-old actress shared the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "agar magarmuch," and added a crocodile emoji. She also nominated Jackie Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for the challenge. Take a look:
Within minutes, Ananya's picture was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to her video, Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan commented, "weirdo," while Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Too good."
The tongue twister challenge, started by Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, has been keeping the actors very busy, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam, Ishaan Khatter, Vikrant Massey among others already took the challenge. Take a look at some of their videos here:
Aama miyaan Shoojit Da aur @bhumipednekar ji, challenge accepted! @amitabhbachchan @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri @juhic3 wish you the best for #GiboSiboOnPrime @primevideoin. Looking forward to this one! . . Ab aap koshish karke dekhiye @ranveersingh @kritisanon @kiaraaliaadvani
Thank you for tagging me @bhumipednekar. This was too much fun. Here's my attempt at #GiboSibo tongue twister challenge. I tag @patralekhaa @ranveersingh @shraddhakapoor @amitabhbachchan @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri @juhic3 #SheelKumar @srishti.shrivastava21 @primevideoin #GulaboSitabo
My dear @ayushmannk I have accepted your challenge and I have to say I am terrible at it! My apologies!!! All the best for #gulabositabo can't wait to see it !! My best wishes to @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar @juhic3 and for the tongue twisting trauma I nominate @aliaabhatt @tigerjackieshroff @arjunkapoor !
It all started with Amitabh Bachchan sharing a video of trying the tongue twister himself. "Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh Humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke," wrote Big B. Ayushmann took the tongue twister challenge and wrote, "Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai.
Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh Humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke ! . @ayushmannk @deepikapadukone #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @virat.kohli @kartikaaryan @bhumipednekar . . . . Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime @primevideoin @ayushmannk @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp
Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai. I nominate @karanjohar @varundvn @badboyshah @arjunkapoor @taapsee to do this challenge. "Gulabo ki khatar-patar se titar-bitar Sitabo Sitabo ke agar-magar se uthal-puthal Gulabo" Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp #VijayRaaz @srishti.shrivastava21 #BijendraKala
Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo traces the life of Big B, as landlord Mirza, and Ayushmann, as tenant Baankey. The film will have a digital release on Amazon Prime on June 12.