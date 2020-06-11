Ananya Panday Aces The Gulabo Sitabo Tongue Twister Challenge. See Video

Ananya Panday shared this video. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Highlights Ananya Panday completed the tongue twister challenge at one go

"Weirdo," commented Suhana Khan

"Too good, " commented Sanjay Kapoor

Ananya Panday recently took the Gulabo Sitabo challenge and it is safe to say, she aced it. On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan, whose upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo is slated to release tomorrow on Amazon Prime, started a trend of challenging actors to complete the task of saying a tongue twister five times - Gulabo ki khatar patar se, titar witar Sitabo. Sitabo ke agar magar se uthal puthal Gulabo." Ananya Panday, who was nominated by Bhumi Pednekar, took the challenge and completed it at one go. The 21-year-old actress shared the video on her Instagram profile and wrote, "agar magarmuch," and added a crocodile emoji. She also nominated Jackie Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan for the challenge. Take a look:

Within minutes, Ananya's picture was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to her video, Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan commented, "weirdo," while Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Too good."

The tongue twister challenge, started by Gulabo Sitabo stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan, has been keeping the actors very busy, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam, Ishaan Khatter, Vikrant Massey among others already took the challenge. Take a look at some of their videos here:

It all started with Amitabh Bachchan sharing a video of trying the tongue twister himself. "Bas 5 baar bolna hai yeh tongue twister.. Koshish karenge aap log .. Karenge toh Humari chandi ho jayegi.. Sivaye ek ke," wrote Big B. Ayushmann took the tongue twister challenge and wrote, "Baankey tongue twisters mein bhi mahir hai.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo traces the life of Big B, as landlord Mirza, and Ayushmann, as tenant Baankey. The film will have a digital release on Amazon Prime on June 12.