Ananya Panday Isn’t Shy About Posting Pics Of Herself Looking Like This

Ananya Panday's new Instagram post is all about being "kind" and "especially to yourself." The 22-year-old actress dropped two new mirror-selfies on social media, giving us a glimpse of how she pampers herself. In the pictures, she can be seen with face pack. Ananya can be seen dressed in a comfy T-shirt. The show stealer of the picture has to be Ananya Panday's cute hair band, which had a bow at the top. Ananya complemented the pictures with some words about kindness. "It's never a bad idea to be kind (especially to yourself)," she wrote in the caption of the post. Well, if you did not notice then let us tell you that the words about kindness come from the text on the actress' phone cover.

An interesting element from the picture that caught actress Charmy Kaur's attention is Ananya Panday's blue nail art. "Love ur nails," she commented on Ananya's post.

Earlier in the day, Ananya shared a video of herself and her sister Rysa Panday on her Instagram story. In the video, the two sisters can be seen smiling as they look at each other and then look upwards. "Are we twins?" Ananya wrote along with the video.

Ananya Panday has 18.7 million followers on Instagram, and she keeps sharing snippets from her daily life with them. Yesterday, Ananya treated her fans to a bunch of pictures of herself. In the pictures, she can be seen posing as she sports a very cool blue denim hat. "I love my new hat," she wrote in the caption.

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled film.