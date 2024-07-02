An Intimacy Coordinator Was Onboard For Mirzapur 3 Scenes, Reveals Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma in a still from Mirzapur 2. (courtesy: YouTube)

The second season of Mirzapur also explored the concept of intimacy, complicated love equations and more in Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi Sharma) and Chote Tyagi's (played by Vijay Varma)'s storyline. Now, in a recent interview with News 18, Vijay Varma, who featured in double roles in the show, revealed that an intimacy coordinator was onboard Mirzapur 3 to make the actors feel comfortable. "If you learn the tools from intimacy coordination workshops, you can easily apply them on a set where there's none. I found the information and the exercises to be so helpful," Vijay Varma said.

Speaking of shooting the intimate scenes, Vijay Varma added, "It's similar to any other movement-based and touch-based exercise. So, sexual scenes are similar to action and dance sequences. These three have the same kind of prep where you'll be told what you can touch and what you cannot. Everything is understood in terms of what's your safe zone and no-go zone. In these scenes, you don't react to your feelings but stick to the structure of the choreography."

Mirzapur showcases the story of Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), the King Of Mirzapur and his nemesis - the Pandit Brothers Guddu, and Bablu ( played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey). The first season explored the battle for power, leading to the throne of Mirzapur, and the second season transitions to a tale of revenge. The next chapter of the Mirzapur diaries will unfold on July 5.

The series stars an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.