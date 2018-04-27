Amy Schumer Lost Her Virginity When Then-Boyfriend Allegedly Raped Her At 17 Amy Schumer said she felt like she "lost my virginity through rape"

Share EMAIL PRINT Amy Schumer in a still from SuperSoul Conversations. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "He was my boyfriend. I loved him. I had to comfort him," said Amy Amy said that the rage of the incident stayed with her Amy Schumer was in conversation with Oprah Winfrey SuperSoul Conversations, said: "You think when that happens you say, 'OK, well, this isn't someone I want to see rotting in a jail cell, but what he did to me was wrong. The first thing he said was, 'I thought you knew.' I didn't say anything yet... He was my boyfriend. I loved him. I had to comfort him." In her memoir, titled The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer revealed that she was raped when she was all of 17 and when she was sleep.



Amy Schumer told Oprah that she felt like she "lost my virginity through rape." The Snatched actress added: "I didn't consent, we hadn't discussed it, we weren't there in our relationship, we weren't at that moment and we talked about things, we were open with each other."



"I also felt really angry and it's a rage that has stayed with me. I don't think you lose that. As women, we're really



Amy Schumer is an actress and stand-up comedian. Her new film I Feel Pretty released on April 20 in USA.



