Amy Adams Reveals Saving A Man Stabbed In The Neck With Tips From Her Medical Drama Role

Amy Adams is a real-life hero who used her skills to save a man's life. During an interview the actress revealed that she once helped save a man using tips from her medical drama role after he had been stabbed in the neck.

On the June 21 episode of the SmartLess podcast by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Amy Adams shared details on the incident that took place near the famous Santa Monica restaurant in Los Angeles.

Amy Adams Recalls Saving A Man's Life

The actress remembered that while coming out of their favourite restaurant in Santa Monica, she, her father, Richard Adams, and husband, Dareen Le Gallo, along with their daughter Aviana, were the first people on the scene of the stabbing. “These people were screaming, and a guy was walking, and they were yelling, ‘He's dying!' And my husband's like, ‘That's blood!'” Amy remembered.

She shared that soon they found that the man had been “stabbed in the neck". While Amy's husband remained with their daughter, she and her father rushed to help the victim. “He was bleeding and his friends were freaking out,” Amy recalled, adding that they were able to use the beach towels they had with them to apply pressure and stem the bleeding.

“The more you struggle, the faster you're going to bleed. Just lay down,” Amy remembered telling him. Sharing that her role in the 2004 medical TV series Dr Vegas gave her some basic knowledge of first aid, she was able to help the man and save his life.

The Arrival star further shared that coincidentally a year later she ran into the man while eating at a restaurant. “A guy walks up to me… He's like, ‘I heard a story that you and your dad were on the scene of a guy getting stabbed,' she said, explaining that she immediately remembered it was him. Calling it a “crazy reunion", Amy revealed that the man became teary at that moment.

Amy Adams' Role in Dr Vegas

Amy Adams played the recurring character Alice Doherty, an in-house nurse in the 2004 medical drama series Dr Vegas. Created by John Herzfeld and Jack Orman, the series starred Rob Lowe and Joe Pantoliano in the leading roles alongside Sarah Lancaster and Tom Sizemore. The series aired on CBS in September 2004.

Amy Adams is currently seen starring in and acting as an executive producer in the psychological thriller miniseries Cape Fear. Based on the novel The Executioners by John D. MacDonald, the series also stars Javier Bardem, Patrick Wilson, Joe Anders, and Lily Collins, among others, in prominent roles. The series is currently streaming on Prime Video.