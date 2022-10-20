Amrita Arora And Aunt Malaika Share Special Posts On Raayan's 10th Birthday

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Amrita Arora has shared a heartwarming note on her son Rayaan Ladak's 10th birthday. Along with a set of candid moments featuring the birthday boy, the happy mummy, wrote, “Happy happy double digits (10) our precious baby …Stay wild my child. Our RAY of all shines we love you #sonshine. our G.O.A.T.” Amrita Arora has also added a bunch of red heart emojis to the caption. Replying to the post, Bhavana Pandey wrote, “Happy Birthday cutest, Ray. Lots of love.” Bhavana's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars and BFFs Neelam Kothari Soni and Maheep Kapoor left birthday notes for the “cutie”. Maheep's husband, actor Sanjoy Kapoor, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, also wished Rayaan a very happy birthday. Actress Neha Dhupia and singer Sophie Choudry followed suit.

Amrita Arora's sister, actress Malaika Arora has dropped a bunch of hearts for her “My ray man”.

Malaika Arora's birthday wish for her nephew Rayaan screams love from miles away. The actress has shared a cute pic of Rayaan, who is all set to cut the birthday cake, and wrote, “My ray man is 10…. Happy birthday my badmash, Mimi loves you.” Malaika's dear friend Natasha Poonawala has replied to the loved-up message with a “happy birthday” wish.

Amrita Arora's BFFs, the Kapoor sisters - Karisma and Kareena - too didn't miss the chance to make the day a special one for Rayaan. Kareena has shared a throwback pic featuring her son Taimur, Rayaan and his older brother Azaan sitting on a branch of a tree on Instagram Stories. Her caption read, “Happy Birthday, Rayu. Fly high always.”

Here is how Karisma Kapoor wished “Rayu” on his big day.

Amrita Arora and her businessman husband Shakeel Ladak are also parents to Azaan Ladak. The couple welcomed him in the year 2010.

Amrita Arora is known for her roles in the films Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq, among others. She made her Bollywood debut with Kitne Door Kitne Paas in 2002.