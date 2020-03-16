Amrita Arora Wants To Have 'Some Quarantine Fun' With Husband Shakeel Ladak On His Birthday

Amrita Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

On husband Shakeel Ladak's birthday, Amrita Arora wants to have "some quarantine birthday fun" with him. Amrita, who has been married to Shakeel for 11 years, made her husband's birthday extra special by wishing him in the sweetest way possible on social media on Monday. Calling Shakeel "forever young and handsome," Amrita shared an adorable picture of herself hugging her "main man" from behind and we can't get enough of it. In her birthday post, Amrita made a reference to the Coronavirus pandemic and wrote: "Happy birthday, my main man... Let's have some quarantine birthday fun my love ... My forever young and handsome Shakeel Ladak."

Take a look at Amrita Arora's birthday post for her husband Shakeel here:

Reacting to the picture, Shweta Bachchan, Diana Penty, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep also wished Shakeel in the comments section. Here's what they wrote:

Malaika Arora also wished her brother-in-law by sharing some adorable pictures on her Instagram story. In case you haven't seen them yet, take a look:

Amrita Arora married businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009. The got married as per Christian ceremonies on March 4, followed by a Nikah ceremony on March 6. The couple welcomed their first child Azaan on February 5, 2010 and second son Rayaan on October 20, 2012.

On the work front, Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has featured in films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq among others.