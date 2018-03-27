Amitabh Bachchan's "Well Done, SS, But Not Done Either" Is About Steve Smith's Ball-Tampering Controversy Without using names, Amitabh Bachchan rebuked the Australian cricket team for tampering with the ball

If you're wondering what Amitabh Bachchan meant when he wrote on his blog : "So well done SS but no, not done either" then you've reached the right place. The 75-year-old actor rebuked the Australian cricket team and captain Steve Smith (SS) for tampering with a ball in third Test against South Africa. The 102 Not Out actor said: "No harm in admitting a mistake. Everyone does it - err - makes mistakes. It's when and how you admit it. At times it's inevitable that you do and prudent. Especially, when you have been seen to be doing it... seen as in, seen by millions on a communication platform."Mr Bachchan elaborated: "Like seen on a sporting event for example... cameras have caught you in the act, and extensive improved technology has the capability to nail it in such a fashion that denial is just short of committing 'hara kiri'." Australia opener Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera tampering with a ball and he later said in a press conference: "We had a discussion during the break. On myself I saw an opportunity to... change the condition of the ball." Steve Smith added that the "leadership group knew about it."Steve Smith and his deputy, David Warner, are now facing one-year ban each from the Australian cricket board. The Australian cricket captain has already been suspended for one Test by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and his match fee has been taken away as penalty. Steve Smith may also lose the Australian captaincy permanently.