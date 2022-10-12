Amitabh Bachchan's Thank You Note To Fans For 80th Birthday Wishes: 'Overwhelmed By All The Love And Affection'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrated his 80th birthday on October 11, has shared a thank you note to his extended family on his blog. He thanked everyone for sharing this day and being with him all these years. He began his note by writing, "Birthday greetings .. and the prayers for happiness ever .. thank you for sharing this day with me .. and for being with me all these years .. am humbled and overwhelmed by all the love and affection .. love you all , my Extended Family ...," followed by heart emoticons.

He added, "And another 365 .. and another begins .. as do many other begins .. beginnings are required .. they provide ends .. and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished .." He concluded his thank you note by writing, "It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me .. so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude .. My love as ever .."

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his special day with his family, including Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta shared a picture on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Goodbye, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. Next, he will be seen in Uunchai, co-starring Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Neena Gupta. He also has special appearance roles in Project K and Ganapath.