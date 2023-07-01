As Abhishek Clocks 23 Years In Films, Dad Amitabh Bachchan Sends 'Love And Blessings'

Amitabh with son Abhishek. (Courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan on June 30 completed 23 years as an actor. For the unversed, the actor – who is the son of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan – made his debut in 2000 with the J. P. Dutta film Refugee. In the film, he was cast alongside fellow debutante Kareena Kapoor. On Friday [June 30], several fans of the actor celebrated the milestone on social media. One such fan shared an edit on Twitter, featuring the posters of all of Abhishek's movies over the years. The edit comes with the text: “23 years, 52 awards, 73 nominations, so much more in store.” Resharing the fan edit, Amitabh Bachchan, always the doting father wrote, “My love and blessings ever Bhaiyu. Keep on going.”

My love and blessings ever Bhaiyu .. !! keep on going .. ????❤️ https://t.co/zjC7shYj6e — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2023

While Abhishek Bachchan did not share anything on social media to mark his milestone, the actor made headlines recently for sharing a bunch of goofy behind-the-scenes images from the IIFA awards held earlier this year that he hosted. The images, which feature him alongside his co-host for the night Vicky Kaushal, were an instant hit with social media users.

Sharing the lovely images, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “A bit of a photo dump from scenes from the backstage of the IIFA awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Captured beautifully by my friend TejInder Singh Khamkha. Hope you enjoyed the show. Big thank you to my Wizcraft family for putting together a memorable event. A super writing squad of Ritika Bajaj, Abbas Aziz Dalal and the rest of the gang. Nikita Jaisinghani for making me look the part. To the many shots of espresso for keeping me going and last but certainly not the least to my brother Vicky Kaushal for being such a cool, dignified, fun, sporting and general ace of a co-host. I would do this dance with you anytime again, Veere.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in a cameo in Ajay Devgn's action film Bholaa. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Project K.