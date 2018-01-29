Amitabh Bachchan's Fans Braved Dug Up Road Outside His House For Sunday Ritual

Highlights
- "They come, love, wish and cheer unconditionally," Big B wrote
- Every Sunday, Big B meets his fans by stepping outside Jalsa
- Aaradhya and Shweta have also met his fans a couple of times
T 2596 - Sunday with the masses .. their genuine love beating all the 'conditionals' .. ! Despite Jalsa being dug up outside by BMC laying pipes and cables .. they come and love and wish and cheer unconditionally !! pic.twitter.com/BpdbIRoX8W— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 28, 2018
"Yes, the Sunday did happen. Despite the efforts of the BMC, the Municipal Corporation, to hinder the gathering the coming together of the well-wishers by the evening. There shall be many barriers and walls of dissent.. there shall be abuse and conditioning.. there shall be false atrocious and disgusting accusations, but the strength of your love, the strength of your belief, the strength of your absolute faith is what I shall ever survive on.. and this I shall guard with all my might.. come what may. Many a hurdle has been placed in an abominable, despicable and contemptible manner, but you stand behind that yellow barrier of dissent are my true lovers and I your true mate." wrote Big B on his blog.
The meeting has now become a custom (of sorts) and sometimes, we also get to see other members of the Bachchan family.
Just recently, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta stepped out with him and once, she clicked him.
T 2526 - Daughters are the best .. ! pic.twitter.com/R5OnxW2thW— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2018
T 2439 - .. the Sunday well wishers .. and an introduction to the little one .. she confessed later : 'I was a little afraid'!! .. pic.twitter.com/85era6zQZL— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 29, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out. He also has Brahmastra in the pipeline.