Amitabh Bachchan's Fans Braved Dug Up Road Outside His House For Sunday Ritual

Amitabh Bachchan appreciated his fans' efforts and thanked them for 'unconditional love'

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 29, 2018 13:15 IST
Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai (Image courtesy: AmitabhBachchan )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "They come, love, wish and cheer unconditionally," Big B wrote
  2. Every Sunday, Big B meets his fans by stepping outside Jalsa
  3. Aaradhya and Shweta have also met his fans a couple of times
Every Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans and well-wishers, who gather outside Jalsa, his Mumbai residence. This week, despite the road outside Jalsa being dug up by the municipal corporation, the well-wishers gathered in large number to meet the megastar. Big B appreciated their efforts and thanked them for 'unconditional love.' He posted pictures from the Sunday ritual (as he earlier described it) and wrote, "Sunday with the masses. Their genuine love beating all the 'conditionals'! Despite Jalsa being dug up outside by BMC laying pipes and cables, they come and love and wish and cheer unconditionally." See what Amitabh Bachchan, 75, posted.
 

"Yes, the Sunday did happen. Despite the efforts of the BMC, the Municipal Corporation, to hinder the gathering the coming together of the well-wishers by the evening. There shall be many barriers and walls of dissent.. there shall be abuse and conditioning.. there shall be false atrocious and disgusting accusations, but the strength of your love, the strength of your belief, the strength of your absolute faith is what I shall ever survive on.. and this I shall guard with all my might.. come what may. Many a hurdle has been placed in an abominable, despicable and contemptible manner, but you stand behind that yellow barrier of dissent are my true lovers and I your true mate." wrote Big B on his blog.

Read Big B's blog here.

The meeting has now become a custom (of sorts) and sometimes, we also get to see other members of the Bachchan family.

Just recently, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta stepped out with him and once, she clicked him.
 
 
 

Sunday well wishers .. and the best wave and smile for the daughter SHWETA ..

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on



His granddaughter Aaradhya also met the well-wishers.
 

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan and 102 Not Out. He also has Brahmastra in the pipeline.
 

