Amitabh Bachchan's Boss Reply To Why He Works At 81: "Got A Problem With That?"

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to surprise fans with his intriguing and perceptive blog entries. On Sunday, the superstar addressed the query why he is still working at 81. Amitabh Bachchan began his blog in his inimitable style, "They keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it's another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason ..others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime ..wear my shoes, and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work."

Amitabh Bachchan said his reason might not align with others. Nonetheless, he has his own reasons of working till date. "My work was given to me .. when it is given to you, answer that question .. my reasons may not agree with you .. but because the right to express has been given multiple tunnels of presence, you are heard ..you said, I heard, I gave reason for working on .. that is me ..what reason I have is mine .. enclosed shuttered and locked," he wrote.

"And the 'impotency of content' compels you to build your own sand castles and enjoy its manufacturing ..in time sandcastles fall down ..may you that build them, find a measure of permanency .. if it has been built for you and your business ..mine is done and it stands still - I WORK .. PERIOD ..got a problem with that? well then .. get to work and find out," he signed off the post with these words.

Amitabh Bachchan reprised his role as the host for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. He was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film featured Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani.