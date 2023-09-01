Amitabh Bachchan On Father's 'Intercaste Marriage': 'Sarojini Naidu Was The First Person Who Consoled Him'

Image Instagrammed by Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, revealed that his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had an “intercaste marriage.” His remarks came after a contestant on the show was asked to answer a question related to Sarojini Naidu. After the person gave the right answer, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I am getting a little hesitant to say this but she [Sarojini Naidu] was also a big fan of my babuji [father]. My babuji had an intercaste marriage. My mother, Teji [Bachchan], was from a Sikh family. When we lived in Allahabad, intercaste marriage wasn't easily accepted. So there was strong opposition against my father when he got married to my mother.”

Amitabh Bachchan continued, "Sarojini Naidu was the first person who consoled him. She introduced him to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who used to live in Anand Bhavan in Allahabad. I still remember the way she had introduced my father. She said, ‘Meet the poet and his poetry'.” Harivansh Rai Bachchan is best known for his works such as Madhushala and Agneepath.

Amitabh Bachchan, in one of his blogs, had mentioned that his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, always believed that he [Big B] was “the incarnation of his father.”

He said, “I do not know if I have been true to the incarnate presence of my Grandfather, but it has never been short of effort. The blessings of the almighty and the affection and prayers of elders, has, through good fortune, remained with me throughout, and I am indebted to them, and all those, that have since, given me the love and regard of a magnitude that is immeasurable!”

Amitabh Bachchan has a number of projects lined up. He will be seen in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD. Big B also has the Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood film The Intern. Apart from these, Amitabh Bachchan will share the screen space with Tiger Shroff in Ganapath.