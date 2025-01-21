Amitabh Bachchan Sells Oshiwara Duplex Apartment For Rs 83 Crore, Earns 168 Percent Profit

Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 83 crore. This transaction was confirmed through property registration documents.

The property is located in The Atlantis, a residential project by Crystal Group in Oshiwara, spread across 1.55 acres, offering 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments.

The duplex apartment was purchased by Mr Bachchan for Rs 31 crore in April 2021.

He sold the property for Rs 83 crore, reflecting a remarkable 168 per cent increase in value, according to Square Yards' analysis, based on a review of IGR registration documents. The transaction was registered in January 2025.

Earlier, the apartment was given on rent to actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021 for a monthly rent of Rs 10 lakh and a security deposit of Rs 60 lakh, according to IGR lease documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The premium property is spread over a built-up area of 529.94 square metres, or about 5,704 square feet. The apartment's carpet area adds up to 481.75 square metres or 5,185.62 square feet, as per Square Yards.

In 2024, the Bachchan family invested over Rs 100 crore in real estate, primarily focusing on residential and commercial properties in Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East).

Their real estate portfolio reflects their strategic investment approach, contributing significantly to their total real estate investments, exceeding Rs 200 crore from 2020 to 2024.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Aswhin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas. He also featured in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan, released last year. On television, he's hosting the 16th season of the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show clocked a sliver jubilee this year.