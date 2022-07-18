Amitabh Bachchan Wore These Sunglasses In The 70s. 'Today's Stars' Wear Them Too

Amitabh Bachchan shared this throwback. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon in every sense of the term. His acting skills, gait, voice and dance moves have been emulated by performers across generations. Even today, Big B – as he is fondly called – has fans imitating him and his fashion sense. Now, the actor has begun the week with a throwback image from the 70s in which he is seen in a T-shirt and a pair of oversized sunglasses. In the caption, Big B noted that fashion from decades ago continues to remain relevant even today. In the caption, he said, “Fashions repeat... glares of the 70's... perhaps at the mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film and I see today's stars wearing similar.”

Acknowledging that Amitabh Bachchan will always be the megastar of Bollywood and inspiration for many, actor Ranveer Singh said, “OG” with a fire emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan said, “May I have these please.” Actor Ronit Bose Roy said, “Omg,” with fire emoticons.

Amitabh Bachchan followed this throwback image with a more recent picture of himself. Sharing the post, the actor said, “A question: does this (hands up) emoji depict film framing as in my Insta pic... or prayers, hailing, excitement … or what? I thought it was a film frame…like good enough to be framed on film.”

Replying to the post, Shweta Bachchan told her father: “Haha. No! But maybe you've found a whole new use for it.”

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan also uploaded a photo of himself with some of the biggest names of the Indian film industry. In the picture are superstars Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani as well as directors Prashanth Neel, Raghavendra Rao and Nag Ashwin. Currently Nag Aswin is directing Amitabh Bachchan in Project K.

In the caption, Amitabh Bachchan said, “An evening with the stalwarts of cinema…Prabhas - Bahubali; Prashant - director KGF2; a certain AB ; Raghavendra Rao - producer director Legendary ; Nani - star, film TV ; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi ; Nagi Ashwin , director Project K currently and the joy of discussing film cinema and work.”

This was followed by an image of Amitabh Bachchan running into actor Aamir Khan. In the photo shared by Big B, the actor is seen shaking hands from inside his car, while Aamir is standing outside.

In the caption he said, “And as I am about to leave, a knock on my car window and it's Aamir. Gosh! So many legendary friends in one evening.”

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna.