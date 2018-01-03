Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why Christopher Nolan Is Coming To India

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that critically acclaimed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan (maker of Interception, Interstellar and the Batman trilogy) will visit India to "inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters." On his official blog, Mr Bachchan said that filmmakers are now shifting from digital to the use of traditional films. "Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject. So, like Dunkirk the film by that renowned Christopher Nolan uses only film for his pictures - Dunkirk was not digital it was film - and in a month or so the man himself Mr Nolan is coming to India to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters," he wrote on his blog.
- Big B revealed Christopher Nolan will come to India in a few months
- He's here to "inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters"
- Christopher Nolan has made films like Dunkirk and Interstellar
Amitabh Bachchan is currently making Thugs Of Hindostan for Yash Raj Films. His other big upcoming project is Karan Johar-produced trilogy Brahmastra, which went on floors with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Israel.