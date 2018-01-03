Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why Christopher Nolan Is Coming To India Amitabh Bachchan says that filmmaking process will be redefined soon and Christopher Nolan's visit is in connection with this change

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that critically acclaimed Hollywood director Christopher Nolan (maker ofand thetrilogy) will visit India to "inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters." On his official blog , Mr Bachchan said that filmmakers are now shifting from digital to the use of traditional films. "Many in the world of direction and production are finding values in the product done on film to be the more liked subject. So, likethe film by that renowned Christopher Nolan uses only film for his pictures -was not digital it was film - and in a month or so the man himself Mr Nolan is coming to India to inaugurate or at least lend support to a few matters," he wrote on his blog Of the coexistence of films and digital platform in filmmaking process, Mr Bachchan said: "Firstly, the archival of films their repairs and preservation and secondly to support the Kodak world all over again.. I believe that Los Angeles, Hollywood, is already all back to film again. They say the quality and feel and colour of film is unmatched. So, what happens to digital? It shall exist, it shall coexist and film shot on celluloid shall be sent to the Lab for its development, but all post production work shall be digital .. I mean what kind of times are we living in?... This is so fascinating and more."Amitabh Bachchan is currently makingfor Yash Raj Films. His other big upcoming project is Karan Johar-produced trilogy, which went on floors with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Israel