Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Abhishek Bachchan's <i>Be Happy</i> Trailer: "<i>Pita Ka Garv</i>"

Amitabh Bachchan has never shied away from cheering for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan on social media.

In the last few years, with Abhishek Bachchan delivering some knockout performances in Ghoomer, and more recently I Want To Talk, Senior Bachchan has only heaped praises on Abhishek.

Abhishek's next film is titled Be Happy, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime. The trailer of the dance-drama was released earlier this week, it has been directed by Remo D'Souza.

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan reacted to the trailer, as he reshared it on his X feed.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Pita ka garv" (a father's pride). You have defined the character from one film to another."

Another tweet shared by the Piku actor, read, "What a lovely story... and how amazingly Abhishek you have defined the character from one film to another.. blessings and love."

The synopsis of Be Happy read, "A dance-drama film that follows a single father and his witty, wise-beyond-her-years daughter. When his daughter's dream of performing in the country's biggest dance reality show collides with a life-altering crisis, the father is driven to do the unthinkable."

Abhishek Bachchan essays the role of a dedicated single father in the movie, his name is Shivay. Inayat Verma is playing the role of his daughter, Dhara. The two have worked together earlier in Anurag Basu's Ludo, which had dropped on Netflix in Diwali 2020.

On the work front Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and Rajnikanth's Vettaiyan.