Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Ratan Tata's Death: "An Era Has Just Passed Away"

Amitabh Bachchan, who worked in Ratan Tata's co-produced film Aetbaar, shared a heartfelt note in memory of the industrialist. Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with Ratan Tata on his Instagram feed. The duo can be seen greeting each other in a warm way in the picture. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption, "An era has just passed away ..his humility, his great resolve, his vision and his determination to accomplish the very best for the Nation, ever a pride ..It was my greatest honour to have had an opportunity and privilege to work together towards common humanitarian causes ..A very sad day .. my prayers." Ratan Tata died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last night. He was 86. Take a look what Amitabh Bachchan posted:

Ratan Tata once co-produced a film titled, Aetbaar. The romantic psychological thriller was directed by Vikram Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu acted in the film. Ratan Tata co-produced the film with Jatin Kumar. Aetbaar was inspired by the 1996 Hollywood film Fear. It was produced under the banner of Tata BSS. The film explored the dark realities of romantic obsession. However, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Several celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan wrote tributes in memory of the visionary. Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati also shared posts for him. Sharing his personal connection with the legend, Kamal Haasan wrote on X, "Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I've tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India. His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics, integrity, humility and patriotism. In the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, I met him while staying at the iconic Taj Hotel. In that moment of national crisis, the titan stood tall and became the embodiment of the Indian spirit, to rebuild and emerge stronger as a nation. My profound condolences to his family, friends, Tata Group and my fellow Indians."