Amitabh Bachchan May Resume Famous 'Sunday Meets At Jalsa' Now That Mumbai Is Mask-Free

Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan used to meet his fans at Jalsa gate

He stopped the Sunday meeting due to the COVID-19 outbreak

"Sunday meets at the Jalsa to be revived," wrote Amitabh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been following a weekly tradition of meeting his fans at the gate of his bungalow, Jalsa, every Sunday for over three decades. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government, he had to discontinue the practice. Now, as the state government has lifted the COVID curbs, Big B hinted at the return of his Sunday meets. Yes, the 79-year-old, in his blog, wrote that if the Sunday meet starts again, it will happen following precautions.

"Alright .. the news about the city of Mumbai is that no more masks and protocol of CoviD .. which comes as a blessing .. and the restrictions of flights in the International to be given operations as normal .. So hopefully travel from far off lands shall be in permission .. and perhaps the Sunday meets at the Jalsa gate on the Sunday to be revived, albeit with given precautions.. Such a desire to look forward to when I am back. Love and am in the resting mode now .. need to recover," Amitabh Bachchan's blog read.

Maharashtra government, on March 31, dropped all COVID restrictions, including masks. This news was announced on the occasion of Guddi Padwa, the traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. The state government said that the use of masks will be advised but will not be compulsory.

In March 2020, when India witnessed the outbreak of COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3470 - To all Ef and well-wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS ..be safe."

Amitabh Bachchan was recently shooting for a film in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand when he wrote the blog. Describing how exhilarating it was shooting in "devbhoomi," he wrote, "Travel over .. leaving the 'devbhoomi' with an immense feel of exhilaration to have been in this divine environ .. the work the atmosphere of work .. the crew and the colleagues .. all .. and the need to get back again .. to them .. and in the divinity of the surroundings."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Runway 34, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Helmed by Ajay Devgn, the film will hit the theatres on April 29. Apart from Runway 34, he also has Brahmastra, Goodbye and The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone.