Amitabh Bachchan, In A Throwback State Of Mind, Recalls 'The Innocence Of Youth.' See His Post

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B posted a throwback

"Na jane kahan gaye wo din," wrote Big B

He was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Amitabh Bachchan, who loves to share throwback pictures on his Instagram profile, added another gem to his collection on Saturday night. The 78-year-old actor shared a greyscale photograph which appears to be from his teen days. Amitabh Bachchan recalled the days and he wrote in his caption: "The innocence of youth... Overtaken now by the years of maturity and the rigours of life." He signed off the post saying, "Na jane kahan gaye wo din." Fans of the Bollywood veteran filled up the comments section of his post with heart emojis. Take a look at Big B's post here:

Meanwhile, the actor also posted a video from his current favourite spot (as established in one of his previous posts) - studio and he captioned it: "The most inspired locale - Saptaswar... Music, recordings and the joy of just being there ... Yabadabadooo."

Amitabh Bachchan, a few weeks ago, shared a throwback picture of his look from a film that never got released. He captioned the post: "A film that never got made... Styled, photo shot, titled but never got made... Pity." See the post here:

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime in June and it opened to largely positive reviews. The actor's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund.

Last month, Big B signed a film called Mayday, which will be directed by Ajay Devgn and it will star Rakul Preet Singh. The actor is also seen hosting the current season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepeti 12.